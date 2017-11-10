British PM’s Trade Envoy for Pakistan calls on CM

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):British Prime Minister’s Trade
Envoy for Pakistan and Member of Parliament (MP) Rehman
Chishti called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif here on Friday.
During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest,
including promotion of Pakistan-UK relations and expansion in
bilateral cooperation in different sectors, came under
discussion.
Rehman Chishti paid rich tributes to Chief Minister
Shehbaz Sharif over his wonderful performance in energy sector
and adoption of steps for the public welfare. His efforts for
overcoming the energy crisis were commendable, he added.
There was no doubt that the performance of the chief minister
was the best and the Punjab government had provided the best
facilities to people under his leadership, he added.
He said that the UK would further promote its close
cooperation with the Punjab government in different sectors in
future, as well.
On the occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan
and the UK enjoyed historically important cordial relations and
these relations had been further extended during the tenure of
the PML-N government.
Different programmes for bringing improvements in the
social sector were working successfully in partnership with
the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID). The
bilateral relations between the two countries would be further
expanded in future, he added.
He said a culture of transparency had been promoted
by the Punjab government and records of public service had
been set up by the PML-N government.
He said:” Instead of making any claims, we had spent
every movement for the betterment of the country and Pakistan
had got rid of the darkness of the load-shedding”.
A new history had been written by completing
the energy projects on war footings and these projects were
also an example of its own with regard to transparency, he
added.
He said that the British investors and companies would be
welcomed in the province.
Provincial Minister for P&D Malik Nadeem Kamran, Chairman
P&D, CEO PBIT and concerned officials as well as Deputy
British High Commissioner to Karachi Ms Elin Burns were also
present.
