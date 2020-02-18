British PM offers his sympathies for affectees of coronavirus

LONDON, Feb 18 (APP):British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and offered his sympathies for the affectees of coronavirus.

According to a statement of 10 Downing Street London issued on Tuesday said that Boris Johnson offered his sympathies for the affectees of the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

President Xi thanked the UK for its support and in particular welcomed the donation of vital medical equipment to China.

The British Prime Minister and Chinese President also agreed on the importance of the UK-China relationship and resolved to work together across a range of issues including strengthening the economic partnership, to benefit the people of both China and the UK.

Ahead of COP26 in Glasgow and the Convention on Biological Diversity Summit in China, the two leaders resolved to work closely together on the issue of climate change.

They agreed that biodiversity and climate change are two sides of the same coin and must be addressed in tandem if “we’re to protect the planet for future generations”.