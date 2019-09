ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Tony Llyod, a Labour party’s member of UK Parliament, has said that they want to see a change in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), a change that respects people’s basic human rights.

“These are the things we would expect in any part of the world. It’s what we expect for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it’s what we expect of the Indian government,” the British parliamentarian said in his twitter message.