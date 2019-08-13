British MP asks foreign secretary to raise Kashmir HR abuses at UNSC

LONDON, Aug 13 (APP):Stella Creasy, Labour and Co-operative member of parliament (MP) for Walthamstow, while expressing her deep concern on disturbing human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) has called upon United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to raise the matter at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Stella Creasy, in a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said she was writing to him on behalf of many of her constituents in the Walthamstow, who were gravely concerned by the decision of the Indian government to revoke Article 370 of its constitution, thereby stripping the IoK of its autonomous status.

“Given this worrying turn of events we are seeking a strong show of commitment in both words and deed from the UK’s representatives at the United Nations to protect the rights of the people of this region,” she stressed.