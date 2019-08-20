British Kashmiri MP asks UAE to reconsider award to Modi, butcher of Gujrat and oppressor of Kashmiris

LONDON, Aug 20 (APP):British Member of Parliament, Naz Shah has strongly opposed granting the Order of Sheikh Zayed award to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who once recognized as the butcher of Muslims of Gujrat and now oppressor of people of occupied Kashmir.

In a written letter to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheik Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan of United Arab Emirates (UAE), British Kashmiri MP Naz Shah asked the Crown prince of UAE to reconsider the grating of prestigious award of their country to Modi.

In the letter, she said: “I write to you not only as a British Parliamentarian representing a

constituency home to thousands of British Kashmiris, but also as a British Kashmiri expressing my complete dismay towards the decision made by your government to award Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the order of Zayed, your kingdom’s highest civilian award”.