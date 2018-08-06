British High Commissioner inaugurates new Joint Visa Application Centre

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):The British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew CMG Monday inaugurated a new Visa Application Centre here to enhance the customer experience of those applying for a UK visa in Islamabad.

It is purposely-located in a building near to public transport and with dedicated on-site parking, said a press release.

The new purpose built centre is part of the improved offer for applications for visas in Pakistan, including faster processing times for priority visa applications and simpler application forms.

The facilities available to customers include a new On Demand Mobile Visa, offering convenience for customers in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

This gives applicants the option of completing their visa application, including biometric enrollment, from the comfort of their home, office or any location of their choice.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the British High Commissioner said, “This new Joint Visa Application Centre will improve the experience for customers applying for a visa to the UK. It will allow us to offer a more convenient and comfortable service and shows our commitment to strong UK-Pakistan relations.”

The Visa Application Centres is shared with the Australian High Commission, and was jointly opened with the Australian Deputy High Commissioner.