British High Commissioner calls on Imran Khan, congratulates on success

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew Wednesday called on Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman, at his residence in Banigala and congratulated him on the success of his party in the elections.

Expressing good wishes for the upcoming government, the High Commissioner said the PTI Chairman’s victory speech was positively viewed in the United Kingdom.

According to a press release issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department here, High Commissioner Drew said the British government was ready to extend all-out cooperation to the PTI government.

He said the Department for International Cooperation (DFID-UK) would also help the Pakistani government in the school enrollment of 2.2 million children. The United Kingdom was ready to extend its cooperation to the Government of Pakistan in other areas as well, he added.

The PTI Chairman thanked the British Government for the congratulation and good wishes.

He said Pakistan considered its relations with the UK as very important and also mentioned the presence of a large number of Pakistani expatriates in that country.

The PTI Chairman also reiterated his party’s commitment to bring back Pakistan’s wealth transferred to the UK through money laundering.

Meanwhile, UK High Commissioner Thomas Drew, in a tweet, thanked Imran Khan and his team for their time on Wednesday and said he was pleased to congratulate him on the PTI’s performance in last week’s elections.

“We look forward to continuing to support Pakistan build the democratic, secure and prosperous future its people deserve,” he added.

Following the success of PTI in the general elections, envoys of friendly countries have been calling on Imran Khan to extend greetings on behalf of their respective governments.

So far the ambassadors of Afghanistan, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates UAE have called on the PTI Chairman.

The world leaders, including President of Maldives, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India have also phoned Imran Khan and congratulated him on the election victory.

Imran Khan’s victory speech, in which he briefly spelled out his vision for strong bilateral relations with all the countries, was positively viewed by the world capitals.