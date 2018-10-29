British high commissioner calls on defence minister

RAWALPINDI, Oct 29 (APP):British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew Monday called on Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Pervaiz Khattak expressed that Pakistan attached great importance to cooperate with United Kingdom in regional context and its genuine efforts to push forward Afghan Reconciliation process.

The minister and high commissioner expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between the two countries for regional stability.

Both stressed the need for expansion of defence and security ties between the two countries.