ISLAMABAD, March 8 (APP): British High Commissioner to Pakistan
Thomas Drew Wednesday called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen ® Nasser Khan Janjua and exchanged views on a range of issues concerning bilateral relations and regional security situation.
Pakistan and Afghanistan bilateral relations also came under
discussion, a press release said.
Thomas underlined UK’s determination to strengthen bilateral
relations with Pakistan.
On Pakistan and Afghanistan relations, Thomas hoped that the
two neighbouring countries would take steps to find a way out of their existing difficulties.
The NSA appreciated the positive feelings in UK about relations with Pakistan.
On regional issues, the adviser expressed concern over the
recent spate of violence in Pakistan and Afghanistan, which had negatively affected bilateral relations between the two brotherly neighbours.
He stressed that despite all these difficulties,
Pakistan had not lost its hope and vision of a shared and prosperous
future with Afghanistan.
To realize this vision, he underlined the need for Afghan side
to play a positive and proactive role for achieving political reconciliation in Afghanistan and to sit together with Pakistan on all issues of bilateral concern.
Both agreed to work collectively to improve bilateral
relationship between UK and Pakistan and to help ease tensions in Pak Afghan relations.
British HC, NSA discuss regional security situation
ISLAMABAD, March 8 (APP): British High Commissioner to Pakistan