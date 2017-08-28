British delegations to visit Pakistan for fostering trade ties

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): British High Commissioner to
Pakistan Thomas Drew Monday said two high-level British
delegations would visit Pakistan next month to hold discussions
aimed at fostering trade and investment ties between the two
countries.
The high commissioner called on Finance Minister Senator
Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed current state and prospects
of bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in the field of
trade and investment.
He thanked the finance minister for his role and support in
strengthening bilateral economic relations between the two
countries.
The high commissioner apprised the minister regarding
the progress of the ongoing Brexit negotiations. He said
bilateral trading arrangements between Pakistan and the United
Kingdom would further flourish in the future.
Ishaq Dar said Pakistan and the UK had a strong and
historic partnership with mutual cooperation in various areas, and
that partnership would further strengthen in the coming years.
He said Pakistan valued the support and contributions of
the British government for various development initiatives.
Welcoming the planned visits of the British delegations, the
minister said the visits would provide both the sides another
opportunity to explore new avenues for enhancing cooperation.
The Finance Secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of
Finance and British High Commission also participated in the
meeting.
