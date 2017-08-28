British delegations to visit Pakistan for fostering trade ties

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): British High Commissioner to

Pakistan Thomas Drew Monday said two high-level British

delegations would visit Pakistan next month to hold discussions

aimed at fostering trade and investment ties between the two

countries.

The high commissioner called on Finance Minister Senator

Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed current state and prospects

of bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in the field of

trade and investment.

He thanked the finance minister for his role and support in

strengthening bilateral economic relations between the two

countries.

The high commissioner apprised the minister regarding

the progress of the ongoing Brexit negotiations. He said

bilateral trading arrangements between Pakistan and the United

Kingdom would further flourish in the future.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan and the UK had a strong and

historic partnership with mutual cooperation in various areas, and

that partnership would further strengthen in the coming years.

He said Pakistan valued the support and contributions of

the British government for various development initiatives.

Welcoming the planned visits of the British delegations, the

minister said the visits would provide both the sides another

opportunity to explore new avenues for enhancing cooperation.

The Finance Secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of

Finance and British High Commission also participated in the

meeting.