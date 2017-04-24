British Council’s Creative Cities in Pakistan exhibition in London continues

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): The British Council’s exhibition ‘Creative

Cities in Pakistan’ which was launched on April 4 at the British Council Spring Garden office, continues to attract people and would conclude on May 26, 2017 focusing on five cities with thriving creative communities that are rich in arts and crafts, as well as history and culture.

According to a British Council’s announcement received here Monday, the exhibition is based on the Creative Cities in Pakistan research report which attempts to identify programmes that would help these ‘creative cities’ to become thriving economies.

It includes cultural and traditional artefacts from Multan, Peshawar,

Gilgit/Hunza, Quetta and Hyderabad such as carpets, instruments, jewellery, shoes, music, film and television clips and more.

The launch event was hosted by Christopher Rodrigues, British Council

Chair. Dignitaries at the ceremony included, Kamran Lashari, Director General of the Lahore Walled City Project, Rosemary Hilhorst, Country Director British Council Pakistan and Rachel Harris, Creative Producer, Festival Development at the Southbank Centre, Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri and Political Secretary Dr. Hassan Rabbani.

The government and the creative sector in Pakistan are increasingly

recognizing the importance of the creative economy as a generator of jobs, wealth and cultural engagement, Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at the inaugural event of the exhibition.

As result, he said these industries now form an integral part of

Pakistan’s current economic revival. The growth in arts and cultural sector also provides excellent opportunities for the youth of the country in terms of employment, skills and avenues for entrepreneurship.

“We believe that the exhibition and the report will not only show the

richness and diversity of the Pakistan’s creative industries but also shed light on the immense opportunities presented by this sector.”

Director General of the Lahore Walled City Project Kamran Lashari said,

“This is a very good initiative undertaken by the British Council in projecting Pakistan’s culture in the UK. We need to improve the livelihood of local artisans by enhancing their skills and arranging a network of support systems, which can make their traditional skills sustainable.”

Country Director British Council in Pakistan Rosemary Hilhorst said

the arts and cultural sector not only has the potential to contribute in solving Pakistan’s social and economic challenges, it also presents itself as an opportunity to help improve its international image.

“The report is a starting point for the British Council to connect

institutions and individuals from the UK and Pakistan to co-create cultural sustainability for the citizens and local creative communities of these cities through timely interventions and programs.”

The Creative Cities in Pakistan research report in Pakistan deliberately

moved beyond the major metropolises in Pakistan (Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore) to identify five second tier cities.

Often overlooked, these five cities have rich historical, traditional

and cultural roots – but traditional crafts and art forms are increasingly not seen as a viable option to provide sustainable income stream as a result traditional skills are at risk.

Creative Cities in Pakistan explores various interventions and

programmes and their implementation which could benefit these cities. The interventions and programmes recommended in the report would give opportunities to local artisans to receive the support and recognition they require to continue working arts and cultural sector.

The ‘Creative Cities in Pakistan’ report is a follow up to British

Council’s 2014 report on ‘Creative Industries in Pakistan’. That initial report focused on the creative enterprises based in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad- the impact that creative industries have on the economy.

Apart from sharing cultural traits of the creative cities the report

proposed the potential interventions like holding policy dialogue on protection and sustainable tourism promotion of historical urban heritage sites besides craft skill development, exchange and export programme and holding of fashion and design festivals.

It also highlights the need of capacity building in digital media for

music centre (e.g. professional development, performance) besides focusing on cultural leadership and/or arts management programme.