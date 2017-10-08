British-American mountaineer visits Pakistan embassy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Vanessa O’Brien, a friend of Pakistan and an accomplished mountain climber, Sunday attended an event in her honour, organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in United States.

Ms O’Brien is the first British American woman to achieve the distinction of scaling K-2, the second highest peak in the world located in Pakistan, unfolding among others a Pakistani flag at the Summit, a message received here from Washington DC said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms O’Brian said she was a fan of Pakistan, which was a beautiful country with rich cultural heritage and the most hospitable people.

She said that Pakistan was such country that had a lot to offer in addition to the fabulous mountains. “I was lucky to know the great people and the country of Pakistan during my expedition,” she added.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, while appreciating Ms O’Brien’s expression of warm feelings for Pakistan, said her story and personality was an inspiration for all. He greatly appreciated the perseverance, patience and dedication of Ms O’Brien during her three years expedition in scaling K-2 in Pakistan and her friendship with the people of Pakistan.

Ms O’Brian was invited by Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry to speak to the staff of the embassy honouring her friendship with Pakistan. She presented a flag of Pakistan with her signatures to the ambassador. The signatures carried the message ‘From K-2:To Pakistan with Love’.