Bringing youth to sports difficult task: SBP DG

LAHORE, Dec 17 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said bringing youngsters to the ground is one of the biggest tasks for parents, teachers and sports organisers in the present-day life.

“Our young generation has confined to their rooms due to growing use of mobile and internet etc. Playing any game regularly is as important as education,” he said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of veteran cricket match played at Kasur Sports Complex on Sunday.Nadeem Sarwar and Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh also

took part in veteran cricket match. DG SBP also distributed prizes and announced that Kasur team would be invited for a cricket match in Lahore soon.

He also awarded Inter-Tehsil athletics trophy to Assistant Officer Physical Education Shakeela Baloch on this occasion.

He also urged parents to teach time management to their children so that they can give equal time to their studies and games. “It’s the only way to keep children fit and active in this challenging era,” he added.

He thanked the organisers for inviting him to Kasur and extending warm hospitality.

Nadeem Sarwar appreciated the sports structure in Kasur and urged the youngsters of the city to take maximum benefit from this top class sports facility. “Kasur has best sports infrastructure like football, astro-turf and other facilities.”

DG Sports SBP directed the DSO Kasur to maintain and utilize these sports facilities properly so that young players of the city can sharpen their game skills at the valuable sports facilities built with the huge money of the nation. “Training camps and competitions of different games should also be organised at this venue in a bid to promote other games in the region,” he added.

Nadeem Sarwar said Kasur has immense cricket talent. The game of cricket is being played everywhere in the country and it seems cricket has turned out to be the national game of Pakistan. He stressed upon the DSO and other officials to focus not only on cricket but other games as well.

According to match details, Kasur Veteran cricket team defeated Sports Board Punjab (SBP) cricket team by 51 runs a in 30-over cricket match.

Kasur Veteran cricket team scored 180 runs while playing first. In reply, SBP cricket team could muster only 129 runs. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar also exhibited batting skills and scored 24 runs. Faisal contributed 46 runs for SBP cricket team.