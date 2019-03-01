Bringing reforms in FBR vital for ease of doing business: Razzak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, and Industry Abdul Razzak Dawood Friday said that the government was reforming the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that was pivotal for promoting ease of doing business.

He was chairing a meeting on the customs valuation herd here today.

Member Customs, Dr. Jawad Owais Agha presented various aspects of customs valuation procedure in place and the issues of under invoicing.

It was informed that with the modernization of system, the custom valuation is improving.

The revived tax system can have very positive bearing upon the revival of the industry.