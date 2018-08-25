Bringing looted money back to country top priority of govt: Barrister Naseem

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem on Saturday said bringing looted money back to the country was the priority of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government and leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the vision of prime minister was very clear about Pakistan.

Appreciating the prime minister’s revolutionary decisions taken in the first cabinet meeting, he said the PTI government wanted to put the country on the path of speedy progress.

About NAB laws, he said hiding assets was a crime and corruption as per NAB ordinance.

He was of the view that British courts would respect the decisions of Pakistani courts, adding we would fight the cases against Hassan and Hussain in the British courts.