BRICS FMs support Afghan-lead, Afghan-owned national reconciliation

BEIJING, June 19 (APP): The meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign

Affairs on Monday reaffirmed their support to the process of “Afghan-led

and Afghan-owned” national reconciliation, the ongoing international

efforts in support of achieving practical results in that regard,

combating terrorism and drug-threat, and support the national

reconstruction efforts.

The ministers of BRICS countries, including Brazil, Russian

Federation, India, China and South Africa, in a two-day meeting

concluded here supported the efforts of the Afghan National Defence

and Security Forces in fighting against terrorist organizations.

The ministers agreed to enhance coordination and cooperation

among BRICS on international and regional issues, safeguard justice

at the United Nations and other international fora.

They supported political and diplomatic solution of conflicts,

such as Libya and the Korean Peninsula, and promote preventive

diplomacy in a consensus-based manner.

They condemned unilateral military intervention or economic

sanctions in violation of international law and universally

recognized norms of international relations.

The ministers reiterated that the only lasting solution to

the Syria crisis was an inclusive “Syrian-led, Syrian-owned”

political process, which safeguard the state sovereignty,

independence and territorial integrity of Syria, in pursuance of

the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254(2015).

The ministers strongly supported the Geneva peace talks and

the Astana process, and welcome the creation of the de-escalation

areas in Syria.

They opposed the use of chemical weapons by anyone, for any

purpose and under any circumstance.

The ministers reiterated the need for a just, lasting and

comprehensive settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in

order to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East on the basis

of relevant United Nations resolutions, the Madrid Principles, the

Arab Peace Initiative and previous agreements between the parties

through negotiations with a view to create an independent, viable, territorially contiguous Palestinian State living side by side

in peace and security with Israel.

They deplored the continued terrorist attacks, including in

some BRICS countries and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever.

They reaffirmed solidarity and resolve in the fight against

terrorism, call upon the international community to establish a

genuinely broad international counter-terrorism coalition and

support the United Nations’ central coordinating role in the

international counter-terrorism cooperation.

They recalled the responsibility of all states to prevent

financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories.

The ministers highly value the 2nd BRICS Counter-Terrorism

Working Group Meeting held in Beijing on May 18. They called upon an expedited adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN General Assembly.