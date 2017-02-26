Brazilian film screened at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club has screened Brazilian film “Central Do Brasil” at its Media Center.

It was first time that Lok Virsa has screened any Brazilian movie. A true road movie, the film showcases Brazil’s colorful landscapes, picturesque views of the rural hinterlands, and its people’s rich cultural traditions. Walter Carvalho, the director of photography, captures beautifully composed panoramic scenes of the country.

A 1998 Brazilian-French drama film set in Brazil. It tells the story of a young boy’s friendship with a jaded middle-aged woman. The film was adapted by Joao Emanuel Carneiro and Marcos Bernstein from a story by Walter Salles, who directed it.

It features Fernanda Montenegro and Vin¡cius de Oliveira in the major roles. The film’s title in Portuguese is the name of Rio de Janeiro’s main railway station.

Montenegro’s performance earned her critical acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Actress nomination.

The film itself was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

The film is ranked No. 57 in Empire magazine’s “The 100 Best Films of World Cinema” in 2010.