Brazilian envoy vows to enhance trade relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP): Ambassador of Brazil Claudio Lins on Sunday said that Pakistan and Brazil have huge potential to boost trade and business ties and urged for enhancing the trade volume between both of the countries.

Pakistan’s exports with Brazil is just $71 million, which was very low with seventh largest economy of the world and both the countries have huge perspectives for increasing trade and cooperation in the fields of sports goods, instruments, food items, fertilizers, fruits and vegetables cotton, textile and dairy sector, said Claudio Lins, while addressing the discussion, organized by English Speaking Union (ESU) Pakistan along with President of ESU, Khalid Malik, here.

On the occasion, diplomats, academicians, lawyers and known journalists attend the discussions.

The Ambassador of Brazil said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is considers being project of huge significance for connecting Pakistan with world market including European Union and other markets of developed countries.

The Brazilian ambassador said that the Pakistani economy was stabilizing and with the completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), many opportunities will emerge for foreign investors from all around the world, including Brazil.

He said that Brazilian embassy in Pakistan was ready to facilitate Pakistani businessmen in this regard, and also called to remove the communication gap to give a quantum jump to the mutual trade.

Touching upon the renewable energy sector of Brazil, Lins said that Pakistan can benefit from Brazil’s expertise and the technology being used in the renewable energy sector. “Brazilian embassy is available at your disposal if any Pakistani company is looking forward for a right partner in the renewable energy sector,” said the envoy.

While discussing the areas of cooperation between the two countries, Claudio Lins, said that Brazil covers more than 42 percent of its energy needs by renewable sources.

He also added that his country was ready to share knowledge in this regard with Pakistan.

“We are ready to help Pakistan to meet its energy need via renewable energy resources, like wind, solar and coal” he added.

The Ambassador also asserted that Brazil was ready to extend its cooperation to Pakistan in renewable energy sector.

He said that his country had improved its per hector yield with the assistance of modern technology and double cropping, further adding that Brazil was also one of the largest exporters of poultry meat.

“Pakistani businessmen could take benefit from Brazilian expertise in these sectors,” he added, further asserting that Brazil was the ninth biggest economy in the world with a GDP of $1.7 trillion and also the best venue for developing business and investment.

He said there are vast opportunities of trade, cultural exchange and mutual cooperation among both the countries. Brazil-Pakistan Business Council was established to enhance the trade volume between the two countries, he added.

Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins said Brazil believes in peace and

international cooperation and it would explore more ways of possible

cooperation with Pakistan in diversified fields

He said Pakistan and Brazil have been negotiating since long for setting up of a Pak-Brazil Chamber of Commerce and desired that its establishment should be expedited that will help in promoting business linkages and improve bilateral trade between the two countries.

On the occasion, President, English Speaking Union of Pakistan and renowned businessman, Khalid Malik said that Pakistan and Brazil have strong diplomatic ties rooted in history.

Both countries have lot of commonalities to come closer through trade and Biusiness also.

He said that both the countries require more efforts to boost business and trade relations.