Brazilian envoy calls on CM

LAHORE, June 8 (APP): Ambassador of Brazil in Pakistan

Mr Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins called on Chief Minister

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Thursday and discussed matters of

mutual interest, bilateral ties and promotion of cooperation

in various sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said

economic cooperation existed between Pakistan and Brazil but

it should be enhanced further and steps should be taken for

the promotion of trade between both the countries.

He said bilateral cooperation could be promoted in

various sectors, including sports, tools, agriculture,

textile and livestock.

He said there was great room for investment in the

energy sector in Pakistan. He added that Punjab had very

favourable environment for investment and every possible

facility was being provided to local and foreign investors.

Shehbaz Sharif said there were vast opportunities of

investment in livestock, agriculture, energy, textile and

other sectors in Punjab and added that Brazilian investors

could benefit from these opportunities.

The Brazilian ambassador stressed upon promotion of trade

between Pakistan and Brazil and said his government wanted

promotion of cooperation with the Punjab government in different

sectors.