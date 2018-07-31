Brazilian Chief of Staff calls on Defence minister

RAWALPINDI Jul 31 (APP):Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, Admiral Ademir Sobrinho called on Federal Minister for Defence, Lt Gen (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi in his office here at Ministry of Defence.

Federal Minister welcomed the Admiral, whose visit is the first ever by a Brazilian Chief of Staff to Pakistan.

During the meeting, matters relating to regional situation and bilateral cooperation came under discussion. Highlighting Pakistan’s role in the region and its relation with neighboring countries, the minister dilated on Pakistan’s efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The minister mentioned that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and that the country has been providing multifaceted support to international community in war against terrorism.

He emphasized on Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate terrorism especially the success of Operations Zarb-e-Azab, Radd-ul-Fasad and Khyber-IV in Pakistan. The minister mentioned that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Brazil and desires to expand cooperation in all fields.

Both the leaders exchanged views on enhancing and diversifying defence cooperation for which considerable potential existed between the two countries. It was agreed to share experiences with each other on matters like border management and counter terrorism.

The two sides also agreed on institutionalization of defence cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding. Regular exchange of trainees to each other’s training institutions also came under discussion.

The minister appreciated participation of Brazilian Navy in AMAN-2017 and extended invitation for participation in IDEAS-2018 and AMAN-2019.