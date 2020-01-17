Boxing champion Mohammad Ali remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):One of the greatest boxers in history Muhammad Ali was remembered on his 78th birth anniversary on Friday.

The heavyweight boxer was born on June 17, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky. He started his in-ring career at the age of 12 years after which he never looked back.

Ali’s in-ring style was unique. He used to take full advantage of his quick feet and punches. He won 37 out of his 61 fights which included knock outs.

Some of his famous fights include Thrilla in Manila, The Rumble in the Jungle and The Last Hurrah.

The boxing legend refused to get inducted in the United States military after which he was arrested and stripped off his championship. His conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court of the United States, private news channels reported.

He campaigned for charity organizations as well as people affected by hunger after retiring from boxing.

The athlete was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1984. His situation deteriorated and he finally passed away on June 3, 2016.