Both PFF groups on same page with FIFA, want to see football flourishing

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):To make football flourish in the country, both parallel groups of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have nodded “Yes” on the FIFA’s decision for appointing a normalisation committee to streamline the game’s affairs in the country.

The decision follows the recent FIFA/AFC fact-finding mission to Pakistan, which concluded that only free, fair and transparent PFF elections would reunite the football stakeholders in Pakistan which has been at a standstill since 2015. Football is run by two parallel groups one under Faisal Saleh Hayat while the other led by Syed Ashfaq Hussain.

Currently green-shirts are ranked 205th in the FIFA Rankings and to move upwards, the game’s affairs must be streamlined in the country.