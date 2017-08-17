ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Bosnian Ambassador to Pakistan Nadeem
Makarevic Thursday called on Minister for Interior and Narcotics
Control Prof. Ahsan Iqbal.
Both sides discussed the matters of mutual interests during
the meeting, said a press release issued here.
The interior minister said the mutual trade level between two
countries has reached to the figure of $20 million, which he termed
a good omen to further boost mutual trade ties.
Ahsan Iqbal underlined the importance to further boost the
mutual contacts between two countries for exchange of culture and
students.
He said the film, jointly produced by Pakistan and Bosnia, was
reflecting the culture of both countries.
Bosnian envoy calls on Interior Minister
ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Bosnian Ambassador to Pakistan Nadeem