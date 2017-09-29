Bosan for enhancing technical support with FAO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Minister for National Food Security
and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan here on Friday called upon Food
and Agriculture Organization for further enhancing technical support
to Pakistan in order to strengthen the national agricultural
research system.
In a meeting with Country Representative of Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO) Ms. Mina Dowlatchalir, he
acknowledged the role of FAO in development of local agri-sector
and poverty reduction.
Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research
Fazal Abbas Maken was also presented in the meeting held at National
Agricultural Research Center (NARC).
The minister appreciated the major contributions of FAO in
Pakistan during last few years including achieving avian influenza
free status since 2008, establishment of national poultry lab and
control of foot and mouth diseases in cattle & buffalo.
Speaking on the occasion, FAO Country Representative agreed to
provide all supports, technical training and capacity building to
address the issues and challenges in agriculture sector.
She also asked for introducing modern technology to enhance
crop productivity for poverty alleviation and social prosperity in
the country.
