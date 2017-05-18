Bosan for bringing mark up rate on agriculture loans down to single digit

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Minister for National Food Security and

Research, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan Thursday suggested bringing mark up rate on agriculture loans down to single digit in the upcoming budget to provide maximum relief to the farmers.

He said by decreasing the mark up rate would not only help growers to

expand their cultivation area but it would also reduce the role of middlemen who exploit the poor farmers in giving loans on high mark up rates.

Speaking on point of order in National Assembly, the minister commended

the role of Zarai Taraqiati Bank (ZTBL) in providing relief to the farmers; however he pointed out that the bank had too short resources to expand its loaning capacity.

He also proposed provision of extra funds to the bank, saying that

currently, ZTBL only relied upon the funds that were recovered from the previous loans.

Earlier, responding to a calling attention notice raised by Rana

Muhammad Hayat Khan, Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzaal rejected the perception that ZTBL was charging over 16 per cent interest rate on agriculture loans and clarified that the average lending rate of ZTBL is 13.1 per cent.

He said the ZTBL was operating as a commercial bank and it could not

provide loans on no-profit no-loss basis.

“At present, the bank has 454 branches, out of which 138

branches were going in loss due to being located in the far flung areas and high operational costs”, he informed.

However, he assured that the government was fully focusing on providing

maximum relief to farmers in the upcoming budget and hoped that lending rate of agricultural loans would also be reduce by minimizing operational costs of the banks.

He asked the members of the house to present their proposals to the

finance minister regarding well being of agriculture related professionals.

He informed the house that prime minister prioritized the sector and had

issued clear directions to announce special relief measures for the sector.

The parliamentary secretary said ZTBL could not provide interest free

loans due to the fact it was a commercial bank.

However, he suggested establishing a Zarai Taraqiati Authority for the

purpose of providing special reliefs to the farmers.