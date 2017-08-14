Boris Johnson congratulate the people of Pakistan on their 70th Independence Day.

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): On behalf of the United Kingdom of Great

Britain and Northern Ireland, United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary

Boris Johnson wish the people of Pakistan on the occasion of their

70th Independence Day.

Muhammad Jinnah’s founding vision of a progressive, inclusive Pakistan

is still something worth cherishing and celebrating, and Pakistan should be rightly proud of its culture and history over the last 70 years, said a press release.

He said that the UK and Pakistan enjoy a close friendship thanks to

the links between our people particularly the 1.2 million British people who are of Pakistani origin.

Whether on the cricket field, at Pakistani celebrations in the UK or

through our strong education cooperation and support, the links between our two countries keep getting stronger, he added.

In 2017, the UK is celebrating these connections with a year-long

programma of cultural events, exhibitions and visits.

“As we celebrate our shared history together, and look forward to a

future with more links, more trade and more cooperation between the UK and Pakistan, I wish the people of Pakistan Jashan-e-Azaadi Mubarak.”

Throughout this year, the British High Commission has been hosting a

series of activities and events that celebrate the strength and depth of the UK-Pakistan relationship.

Already this year, there have been several high-profile visits from

the UK including Home Secretary Amber Rudd, the Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel, Foreign Office minister Alok Sharma and The Lord Mayor of London Alderman Dr Andrew Parmley.

The British High Commission is conducting a photography exhibition

tour titled `Shared History. Shared Future.’ which showcases 70 years of UK-Pakistan cooperation in pictures.

Most importantly the pictures focus on what the UK is doing with

Pakistan to help build for the next 70 years in education, health, culture, defence, politics, infrastructure, trade and sport.

The photography exhibition tour has already visited Peshawar,

Islamabad, Karachi & Quetta and will travel to over 10 other cities in the UK and Pakistan over the next few months.