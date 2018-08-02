Book Transforming Villages by Javed Malik launched at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, August 2 (APP):A book titled “Transforming Villages” written by fresh writer Javed Ahmad Malik was launched at Iqbal International Institute for Research and Development (IRD) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The writer Javed Ahmed Malik in the book elaborated “how grassroots democracy can end rural poverty at a rapid pace”.

The launching ceremony was attended by the Dr Munir Vice President Sharia department of IIUI, Executive Director IRD Dr Husnul Amin, Head of Political Science IIUI Dr Noor Fatima and head of Sociology department IIUI Dr Hazir Ullah.

The writer of the book Javed Malik who had also been the student of IIUI speaking on the occasion said that the number of poor in Pakistan is 80 million and out of this total number of seventy million were living in villages.

Javed Malik had also been working for public policy and said the status quo could not accept poor in country which need to be eliminated.

Since last 70 years no government succeeded to overcome poverty in the country, he added.

Currently, he said that our system is supporting status quo as it was introduced by the Britain to rule the poor.

He said the incoming government is in the favor of equal system across the country but it has to face challenges in this regard.

In the book, “I took help from Chinese, Korean models of development to curb poverty,” he informed. In the book it was told that the villagers have ability to overcome their local issues.

Javed said until you could not improve your delivery structure, the development is impossible in the country. The country has more than 60 percent of youth and we do not have any plan to absorb them in jobs. He said the country could face the hurdles in restoring law and order situation.

“We need to engage our youth so that they could play their role in socio-economic development of country rather than to fall in hands of terrorists,” he added.

Dr Noor Fatima a Political Analyst speaking on the occasion said the concept of villages’ transformation is interesting thing which has been highlighted bty the writer. She said that transformation of villages’ concept started in 1960 during the era of green Pakistan.

Vice President Sharia Department of IIUI congratulated the Javed Malik for his efforts to present resolution for development through book. He said that Javed has highlighted genuine and true problems and their resolutions in the Transforming Villages.

At the end, Executive Director IRD, Dr Husnul Amin said “we will celebrate the book at major level. We will try to make the book a part of political discussion and for further deliberations in universities.

IRD has developed a big network of books delivery across the world, he said adding; we will build relations with local major book sellers and shops for delivery of books written by institute.