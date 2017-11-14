Book on Pak-Saudi relations launched

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):A book “Pak-Saudi Relations” authored by the renowned academician, researcher, intellectual and President of International Islamic University, (IIU), Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh has been lunched in its both English and Arabic versions.

The book launching ceremony held here was attended by the ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Al-Malki, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology ( CII), Qibla Ayaz, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Head Muslim League Z, Ejaz ul Haq, Maulana Tahir Ashrfi, IIUI President, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, IIUI Vice presidents, Executive Director Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue ( IRD), Dr Husnul Amin, Director General Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Dr Zia ul Haq, IIUI scholars and faculty members.

The English version of the book has been published by Islamic Research Institute of the IIU, while Arabic version has been published by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue of the university.

The IRI Director, Dr Zia told on the occasion that soon an Urdu version will be available as this narration has been hailed by all the quarters of the society and globally as well.

The narration of nearly 200 pages has been divided into three chapters naming: An overview of the life of King Abdul Aziz, a brief history of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and mutual cooperation between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Ejaz ul haq also spoke on the book and termed it as a valuable gift by Dr Al-Draiweesh to the leaderships of the both sides. The book was signed by all the dignitaries present on the occasion including KSA ambassador.