Book of Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema “Do Tok” launched at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):A thought provoking book “Do Tok” written by eminent police officer and Executive Director NAVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema was launched here on Thursday at Pakistan National Council of the arts in a well attended ceremony.

Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq in his remarks paid tributes to the author for his literary effort.

The ceremony was presided over by Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq whereas Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar, Minister for Federal Educational and Professional Training Baligh ur Rehman and Advisor to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan were also present on the occasion.

Senior bureaucrats, police officers, members of civil society, senior journalists and a large number of men and women belonging to different segments of society attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman PML-N Raja Zafar ul Haq said that Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema had an impressive personality.

He said that it was an honour for him to be the chief guest at this book launching ceremony. He said that Cheema was blessed with the capability to be an efficient police officer who contributed a lot during his service.

Raja Zafarul Haq said that Cheema also impressed people abroad and was an eminent international personality.

He expressed desire that every student and the young generation should read this book.

He highly appreciated the personality and contributions of Zulfiqar Ahmad for the nation and the country.

The Book of Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, “Do-Tok” was launched here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Ministry of Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar said that the book depicted the essence of our society and high values.

While appreciating the book, he said that title of this book brought hope in us. The book dealt with the themes of corruption, challenges of Pakistan nation and terrorism.

He further added that the views about the Thana Culture in this book showed reality. The writer proposed implementable reforms in the police system.

“By making 65 percent of our youth skillful and by providing jobs, we ensured the advancement of our country.”

He said the 296 page book, consisted of observations and experiences of the author and was aimed at betterment of society.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh ur Rehman said that the personality of Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema was exemplary.

He said that he changed the perception about police and his party also trusted him as a sincere officer.

He said that Pakistan would participate in World Skill Competition for the first time. He congratulated Zulfiqar Cheema for launching his new book.

Advisor to Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan said that Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema was his class fellow and was an intellectual who served his country with distinction.

He said Cheema was an ideal personality for young police officers and was known for his integrity.

Haroon Akhtar also appreciated the contents of the book and vision of the writer.

Earlier, Executive Director NAVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema welcomed the audience at the book launching ceremony.