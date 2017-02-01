Book “Jinnah As a Parliamentarian” to be launched on Feb 3

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Jinnah as a Parliamentarian, a book by I.A.Rehman and Malik Mohammad Jaffer would be launched here on February 3 at Lok Virsa.

Former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik will be the chief guest on the occasion, an official of Lok Virsa said.

Senator Farhatullah Babar, Munno Bhai, I.A.Rehman (Author), Sajida Jafar and Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed also participate in the book-launching ceremony.

I.A.Rehman, a journalist and a human rights icon with Malik Mohammad Jaffer, also a lawyer, constitutionist and a journalist, had written about Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his role as a Parliamentarian.

Dr. Fauzia Saeed said that I.A.Rehman is an institution, adding that he is an example for the young journalists and civil society to learn from.