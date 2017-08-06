Bomb blast at US mosque, no injuries reported: Report

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (APP): An explosion struck a mosque on Saturday in

the city of Minneapolis when worshipers were preparing for morning prayers, damaging

the imam’s office but did not cause any injuries, a news report said.

According to the report in online Politico magazine, someone apparently

threw the bomb through a window that caused the explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq

Islamic Center in Bloomington town, south of Minneapolis city.

The blast at 5:00 am damaged the imam’s office but worshipers managed

to put out the fire, even before the firefighters arrived at the scene, the report said

quoting a statement from the Muslim American Society of Minnesota. FBI is leading the

investigating.

Several mosques and American Muslims have come under attack amid a

wave of Islamophobia triggered by statements by some of the Republican candidates

during the 2016 presidential campaign, including President

Trump who had proposed a complete ban on Muslims from entering the

United States.

Following up on his election promises, and after several legal

challenges, President Trump was eventually able to get a decision in

support of his Executive Order that ban citizens from six Muslim-majority countries from

travelling to the United States for at least 90 days, allowing authorities to implanting a

stricter screening process. President Trump has said the ban is meanth to strengthen the

security

The attack on the Dar-Al-Farooq Islamic center is the latest in a

string of attacks that took place during and subsequent to the election campaign.

Asad Zaman, the society’s director said that a witness reported

something being thrown at the imam’s office when about a dozen people gathered for

the morning prayers. Another witness saw a pickup truck speeding away after the blast.

Mohammad Omar, the centers executive director, said that the

mosque, which serves people from the areas large Somali community, occasionally

received threatening calls and email. The blast was loud

enough to be heard across the street.

We came to this country for the same reason everyone else came

here: freedom to worship And that freedom is under threat. Every other American should

be insulted by this,” Yasir Abdalrahman, a worshiper,

told the Politico magazine.

The mosque serves the Muslims of the area. The Islamic society has offered

$10,000 reward for information that can help track the suspect.

The Minnesota chapter of another Muslim group, the Council on American-Islamic

Relations or CAIR, is also offereing $10,000 award.