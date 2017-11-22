BoI working with WB to improve doing business ranking

Islamabad, November 22, (APP):Chairman, Board of Investment (BoI) Naeem Y. Zamindar here on Wednesday said BoI in coordination with World Bank working to improve doing business ranking of the country as Pakistan is one of the few South Asian countries which ranks high in the Bank’s indicators of ease of doing business.

Talking to Country Director, World Bank Group Patchamuthu llangovan, he said that BoI along with Finance Division has worked closely with World Bank on monitoring of the doing business reforms in

both federal and provincial levels and had formulated the doing business strategy 2016.

He said that the pursuits of policies of liberalization, deregulation and disinvestment during the last two decades have brought about significant improvements in domestic and foreign investments.

He said that world bank and BoI have been a business reform partner since 2014 when first doing business action plan was inaugurated. Currently, he said the engagement was on two initiatives including ease of doing business initiative and non-lending technical assistance .

This collaboration was now extended to doing business action plan for 2018 which was under process

of finalization.

The chairman, BoI said that BoI organized two seminars to update the existing and potential contributions of the reforms under taken by the government so far with the support of WB and during this Pakistan improved its ranking in 2017.

The Chairman, BoI further added that considering the changes in the investment climate of the country and diversifying work of BoI a technical assistance was sought from WB regarding capacity building of BoI.