BOI for focussing on ease of paying taxes to promote businesses

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP):The Board of Investment (BOI) on

Friday said the government was focussing on ease of paying taxes in order to

ensure ease of doing business for local and foreign investors.

“We are focusing on tax reforms and would take further steps

to simplify payment of taxes mechanism for the local and foreign

investors,” spokesman of the BoI Shah Jahan Shah told APP here.

Business environment could be improved further by giving

consideration to 70 withholding provisions of taxes, including clause

(72-B), part IV second schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance, he

said.

He said an effective system of taxation helped in formalizing

the economy, encourages economic growth, shapes political cohesion

between tiers of the government and results in increase in social

sector service delivery.

BOI spokesman stressed that there was dire need to reform the

taxation regime particularly reducing the administrative burden on

tax payers through merging and addressing the multiplicity of taxes,

tax payments and tax collecting agencies.

Shah Jahan Shah said in Pakistan, tax payment was taking more

time and also administrative burden as compared to high income

Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

countries.

He said the government would hold road shows in

China,Italy,Singapore, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates

including all big economies in coming few months for increasing

Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment.

Through new work plan,BOI would hold road shows in

collaboration with chambers of Commerce and industries and All

Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile

and steel industry.

He said that priority of BOI was to reviving the confidence of

foreign investors to ultimately boost foreign investment in the

country.