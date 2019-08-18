BOI approves 11 SEZs, ease of doing business ranking improved from 147 to 136

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):The Board of Investment (BOI) in record time of one year approved 11 special economic zones (SEZs) and improved Pakistan’s global ease of doing business raking from 147th in 2018 to 136th in 2019.

“Pakistan’s ranking in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index has improved from 147th in 2018 to 136 in 2019 and expected to further improve several places in the next report,” stated one year performance report of PTI government shared by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday.

Pakistan’s ranking in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index had consistently fallen from 60th position in 2006 to 147 in 2018, the report added.