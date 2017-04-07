BOI achieves foreign investment target of $1.3 bln

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): The Board of Investment (BOI) has

achieved $ 1.3 billion foreign investment target set for first three

quarters of current fiscal year.

The Board of Investment(BOI) has set total $2.7 billion target

for foreign investment for the year 2016-17,Spokesman of Board of

Investment (BOI) told APP here on Friday.

He said that seven Special Economic Zone (SEZ) cells had been

approved for facilitating the investors through one window operation

to provide them facility at one place.

The spokesman said that SEZs investors would get the facility

for plant and machinery import without customs duty and also 10

years tax holiday for investment by June 30, 2020.

He added that the investors who would invest in SEZs after

June 30, 2020 would get tax holidays for five years.

Replying to a question he said that 9 more industrial zone

have been approved for high tech industry to enhance the export and

employment opportunities in the country.

He said the Cell has been furnished on the contemporary

corporate style and will be equipped with state-of-art facilities.

The spokesman said that Joint Working Group (JWG) also formed

under Chairman BOI, Dr.Miftah Ismail for industrial collaboration.

Coca-Cola, he said is presently contemplating a further

US$ 200 million of green field investment, and expand Coca-Cola’s

production and distribution capacity in Pakistan in Faisalabad and

Islamabad regions.

The company has already invested US$ 500 million during this

year on the up-gradation of the existing plants in the country.

He further said that Coca-Cola intends preferably to

establish their units at Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Pakistan.

The spokesman said that Pakistan has one of the most liberal

foreign investment regimes in South Asia.

The Board of Investment (BOI) is fully committed to reviving

the confidence of foreign businessmen to ultimately boost foreign

investment in the country.

He said that foreign investors were keen to invest in various

sectors of Pakistan.