Bohra community spiritual leader call on president

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Dai al-Mutlaq and Spiritual Leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Community Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin along with a delegation Sunday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House Karachi.

During the meeting, the president appreciated the vibrant contributions of Dawoodi Bohra community in the development of Pakistan.

He underlined that Bohra community was playing a remarkable role in the social welfare and economic sectors. Bohra community’s collective culture and focus on education is highly commendable, he added.