Boat capsizes in River Ravi near Syedwala, six people missing

SYEDWALA, Feb 3 (APP): At least six people, including

a woman and three children, feared dead when a boat carrying over 200 people capsized in River Ravi near here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, six people,

including Rang Elahi S/O Iqbal and his wife Balqees Begum of Bara Ghar, Muhammad Riaz of Chah Hajiwala alongwith his two children while a child, Muqaddas Bibi (4), have been reported missing.

Several people were rescued by locals and the Rescue 1122

during the rescue operation.

Rescue efforts are underway for search of missing people.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer

said about seven water rescue teams from Nankana Sahib, Okara, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other districts were taking part in search and rescue operation.

He also directed the District Emergency Officer

Nankana Sahib to leave no stone unturned in the rescue operation.

DCO Saira Umer and DPO Bilal Umer were also present on

the scene to monitor the rescue operation.