ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Balochistan National Party (BNP) candidate Mir Hammal has won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-51 Gwadar by securing 31,241 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, BAP candidate Yaqoob Bazinjo stood second by getting 16,578 votes. The third position was grabbed by Ashraf of National Party with 7,125 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.42%.