ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Balochistan National Party (BNP) candidate Agha Hassan Baloch has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-266 Quetta-III by securing 20,034 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal stood second by securing 11,057 votes and Pashtukhwa MIli Awami Party candidate Jamal Khan Tarkai grabbed third position with 9,129 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 24.30%.