BNP-M, PkMAP and NP will support us in presidential election; says Mualana Fazal ur Rehman

QUETTA, Aug 30 (APP):Chief of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ama (MMA) and the Opposition’s candidate for presidential election Maulana Fazal ur Rehman here on Thursday said that the Opposition alliance has already won the support of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami party (PkMAP) and National Party (NP) for presidential election and hoped that Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) would also vote him on the basis of its electoral alliance with MMA during 2018 general elections. He said that negotiations with PPP’s leadership to bring mutual presidential candidate on behalf of all the Opposition parties are underway which will succeed.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at a local hotel. Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Faizullah, MPA Malik Sikandar Khan, Wali Muhammad Turabi and other party members were also present on the occasion.

He said that the Opposition alliance is trying to consult all political parties in Balochistan including Balochistan National Party (Mengal) for support in presidential election.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said all Opposition parties including MMA have made objection over 2018

polls, but for the endurance of democracy, we have not only taken oath in national and provincial assemblies, but also participated in the election of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Prime Minister and now in Presidential elections.

To a question, he said we met PPP’s leadership twice and would continue these efforts till last moment.