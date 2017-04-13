ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): For the first time, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) would be holding Agha Shaukat Ali Memorial National Blind Cricket Tournament from April 24 in Quetta as part of their preparations for 2018 World Cup.

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said as many as

five teams including Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and

Islamabad would be participating in the event.

“All national blind cricket team players would be taking part in the tournament,” he said.

Sultan said this tournament is very important for preparations for the 2018 WC. “We would be finalizing a total of 30 players from this tournament that would continue till April 29,” he said.

He said from this pool of players we will be finalizing a team for the World Cup. “After this tournament we would be finalizing a complete training and preparation schedule for the World Cup,” he added.