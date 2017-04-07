ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): The first-ever cricket stadium
for the visually impaired players whose construction work is
in-progress in Lahore, would be completed in September this year.
Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said the
construction work of the cricket stadium is in full swing and the
cricket stadium is likely to be completed in five to six months.
“The boundary has been laid while the guard room and
foundation of the pavilion has also been constructed,” he said
and added that the project cost of the cricket stadium is around
Rs 100 million.
He said it is the first-ever cricket stadium for the
visually impaired players, where the two times World Champs
(Pakistan) will do regular practice and play matches at their
own will and ease,” he said.
Sultan, who is also the President World Blind Cricket ltd
(WBC), said the stadium has been planned considering the “Universal
Design” that it is inherently accessible to people with visual
impairment.
“This stadium will also provide access to sports to Blind
Women, blind school kids and visually impaired youth in a conducive
and safe environment. A Blind Cricket training and coaching academy
will also commence there,” he said.
Blind cricket stadium to be completed in September
ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): The first-ever cricket stadium