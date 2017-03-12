Blast partially damages bridge in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP): A bomb explosion took place under a

bridge on main Sur Bandar road in Gwadar on Sunday morning, police

sources told.

Reportedly, police received information regarding presence

of a bomb under a bridge, however, it went off before arrival of

the bomb disposal squad, private news channel reported.

The bridge has been partially damaged in the incident while

no loss of life has been reported.

According to police, it was a remote-controlled bomb

weighing around 5 to 7 kilograms.