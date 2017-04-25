Blast targeting passenger pickup kills 10 in Kurram

PARACHINAR, April 25 (APP): At least ten people including five women

and two children were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a blast

at Godara area of Lower Kurram Agency on Tuesday morning, said officials of the political administration.

The officials said the roadside remote controlled bomb targeted a

passenger pickup with 23 persons on-board. The ill-fated people were travelling towards Sadda from Godara.

The victims were rushed to Agency Headquarters Hospital Parachinar where doctors and political administration officials confirmed 10 people as dead and 13 others injured.

The dead were identified as Sughra, Wasila, Samina, Gul Bibi, Zain

Muhammad, Sameen Hussain, Muhammad Ali, Bakht Khan, Sana, Muhammad Nazir and Murad Ali.

The passenger vehicle was completely destroyed in the attack.

An MI-17 helicopter reached the agency so that critical injured could be flown to Peshawar for treatment.

The law enforcement personnel rushed to the scene and started a search operation after cordoning off the area.