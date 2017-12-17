Blast, firing near church at Quetta’s Zarghoon road kills one

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):One person has been killed and four other injured in a blast and firing incident on Sunday near Imdad Chowk on Quetta’s Zargon Road.

According to private news channel , Police and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area and police has cordoned off the area while a exchange of fire is continued between the security forces and the attackers.

A church is also located in the vicinity where people are currently stranded. An emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of the city.