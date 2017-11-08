BJP delegation visits Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP): National Secretary of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) R.P Singh accompanied by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjit Singh GK, visited the Pakistani High Commission on Monday and met High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood.

According to a message received here from New Delhi on Wednesday, the five -member delegation conveyed greetings on the occasion of Gurpurab (birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak).

The delegation also requested for facilitation by the Government of Pakistan in connection with commemoration of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in 2019.

High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood extended Gurpurab greetings to the delegation and highlighted the special arrangements made by the Government of Pakistan for facilitation of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan in connection with 548th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He noted that more than 2600 visa were issued for pilgrims from India. The delegation expressed appreciation for the arrangements for the pilgrims.

The High Commissioner told the delegation that the Government of Pakistan was fully cognizant of the importance of Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary in 2019 and would extend all possible facilitation on that auspicious occasion.

He added that the delegation’s request in connection with commemoration of 550th birth anniversary would be communicated to the relevant authorities in Pakistan.

High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood reiterated the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to the preservation of religious sites and provision of upgraded services for religious pilgrimage in Pakistan.