LAHORE, Feb 9 (APP): Benazir Income Support
Programe (BISP) Chairperson Marvi Memon on Thursday said
a women empowerment programme would launch from
Karachi on February 10 under the BISP.
Speaking at a press conference here at the Lahore Press
Club (LPC), she said under the programme, women would be
given awareness about their rights after marriage. She added
even illiterate women would be taught to use an
ATM card and other facilities in routine life.
She said those women who would send their children to
schools would be given extra financial support.
She said numbers of fake SMS about the BISP would be sent
to the FIA and cases of forgery would also be lodged against
those involved in this practise.
Marvi Memon said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
was taking special interest in the social sector due which
allocation for the sector had reached to Rs 115 billion from
Rs 40 billion.
She said following directions of the prime minister to
up date the BISP in the country to search more deserving
women, a comprehensive survey was being conducted while the
previous survey had enroled 7.7 million eligible women.
The survey had already been commenced in 12 districts and a
team had been formed to monitor the process through check and
balance, she added.
BISP to start Women Empowerment Programme from Karachi: Marvi
LAHORE, Feb 9 (APP): Benazir Income Support