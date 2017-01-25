BISP to start second phase of survey from Chakwal from February

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would launch the second phase of its poverty resurvey, (door to door) from Chakwal in the first week of February.

A pilot project of door-to-door survey will be held in UC Dundhial of

Chakwal to evaluate the operational cycle of applications used for survey.

Chairperson BISP, Marvi Memon announced this while speaking in a training workshop organized on Wednesday for field enumeration teams for resurvey of BISP at Chakwal.

The master trainers have already been trained by BISP and these master trainers are further training field teams for conducting survey.

The workshop, organized by SEBCON is being attended by Field Supervisors, Enumerators and Communication and Mobilization experts.

They are being trained on important aspects of data collection, survey applications and social mobilization strategy.

Secretary BISP, Ms. Yasmeen Masood was also present on the occasion.

Chairperson BISP said that data collection was a sacred responsibility because through authentic registration, betterment can be brought in the lives of the poorest of the poor by making them part of social safety programmes.

She urged the field enumerators to perform their assigned duties with full commitment and dedication.

Chairperson BISP also visited BISP beneficiary Zahida Parveen. Living in a mud house, Zahida Parveen manages her five kids and an ailing husband with the help of BISP stipend.

In addition to BISP stipend, she earns her livelihood through a chips stall. She told the Chairperson that she aims to build her house through savings from BISP stipend.

Chairperson BISP appreciated her courage and stated that BISP was always present to support her.

She also informed her that door-to door survey would be starting soon and she should facilitate the survey teams and help other women in registering their details with BISP.

BISP is one of the top social safety nets of the world. We are fully committed to pioneer the number one National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) in the world as per the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

SEBCON is one of the partner firms hired by BISP to conduct door to door survey in the pilot districts of resurvey.

SEBCON will conduct survey in Cluster A districts from Punjab and AJK (Layyah, Chakwal, Faisalabad and Mirpur) and Cluster B districts from KPK, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA (Lakki Marwat, Charsadda, Gilgit and Mohmand Agency).