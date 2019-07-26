BISP to focus orphans on priority: Dr Sania

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar here on Friday said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) would focus on orphans and disadvantage people to provide them basic facilities on priority basis.

Talking to APP, she said, ”Ehsaas program is for the extreme poor, widows, homeless, disabled, jobless, poor farmers, laborers, sick and undernourished people, students from low-income backgrounds and for the poor women and elderly citizens.