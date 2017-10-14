BISP taking lead in war against stunting: Marvi

RAHIM YAR KHAN Oct 14 (APP):Minister of State and
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Marvi Memon said on Saturday that the BISP is taking lead in war
against stunting.
During her visit to Rahim Yar Khan, she was briefed on
research on the effectiveness of a nutrition programme here.
Talking on the occasion, she said that this research
would provide a sustainable model for integrating nutrition
specific and sensitive approaches to BISP, the premier
national social safety net of the country, thus furthering
the gains in curbing malnutrition.
Marvi while speaking to the officials of WFP, Punjab Health
Department, Agha Khan University and BISP beneficiaries, stated
that food insecurity is a matter of high concern as 44% of children
in Pakistan, 39% in Punjab and 42% in Rahim Yar Khan, less than
five years of age, are stunted. This alarming situation needs to
be tackled at the earliest.
Shahzada Rashid, WFP Head Punjab and Salma Yaqub, Programme
Officer WFP, briefed the participants that the project is being
implemented through IRMNCH programme Punjab, in coordination with Department of Health at district level and in close coordination
with Agha Khan University. “Wawamum” and “Maamta” are being
provided to children between 6-24 months and pregnant and
lactating mothers, respectively.
The chairperson held meetings with all four groups of BISP beneficiaries enrolled in this research, where she was briefed
by the field team on process of identification of beneficiaries
for research. The beneficiaries have been divided into four
groups.
The first group receives cash grant only, the second is
provided with cash grant along with SNF, the third one is
getting cash assistance along with enhanced BCC and the fourth
group is being provided cash assistance, SNF and Enhanced BCC.
She also visited the homes of enrolled BISP beneficiaries where
she inspected the follow-up and data recording mechanism.
The chairperson reiterated that the results of this research
would highlight the best nutrition sensitive approach that can
then be replicated all across Pakistan and eventually the world
to address malnutrition, stunting and low IQ levels. Better
nutrition would improve the IQ levels and thus guarantee a better
future for Pakistan.
BISP taking lead in war against stunting: Marvi
RAHIM YAR KHAN Oct 14 (APP):Minister of State and